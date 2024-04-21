2025 defensive end Haleem Muhammad committed to Syracuse on Saturday, he announced on social media.

Muhammad is a three-star prospect from The Pennington (NJ) School and the No. 14 ranked prospect out of the Garden State.

Muhammad's offer sheet included Boston College, Duke, Florida, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M, among many others.

Syracuse now has 15 commitments in its 2025 class and is No. 8 overall in the country.