2025 DL DeAngelo Thompson flips commitment to Syracuse

2025 defensive lineman DeAngelo Thompson has flipped his commitment from FAU to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

Thompson, a Rivals two-star prospect, had committed to FAU in July, but flipped his commitment to the Orange after an official visit over the weekend.

Syracuse defeated Connecticut, 31-24, while Thompson was on hand.

He received an offer from the Orange in October and made plans to visit Syracuse shortly thereafter.

Syracuse now has 31 commitments in the 2025 class, and is ranked 36th overall in the country.