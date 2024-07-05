Syracuse received a commitment from 2025 defensive lineman Elijah Crawford, he announced on social media. The Orange beat out finalists West Virginia and Rutgers for the Owings Mills (MD) McDonogh three-star prospect. Crawford cited his ties to the Syracuse coaching staff as the primary reason. "Just the relationship that I have with coach Elijah (Robinson) really is what set them apart from everyone else," Crawford said to The Juice Online. Aside from Robinson, Crawford said he had many conversations with head coach Fran Brown, and Brown laid out his vision for how he sees the future at SU.

"On top of that talking with the whole staff and more importantly coach Fran, I can 100 percent say that in my time there," Crawford said, "they’re going to win the ACC and compete for a national championship." Crawford officially visited Syracuse on June 7 before official visits to Rutgers on June 14 and West Virginia on June 21. He led his Owings Mills (MD) McDonogh team to a 7-3 record this season and an appearance in the second round of the playoffs. Crawford says he compares best to NFL superstar Aaron Donald in terms of his versatility. "I feel like wherever you put me on the D-line, I can contribute," Crawford said in a previous interview. "I can stop the run whether that just be taking up two guys or making a play or whether that be in the pass game just beating my guy."