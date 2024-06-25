2025 Lehigh Acres (FL) East Lee defensive lineman Eric Thomas committed to Syracuse on Tuesday evening, he announced on social media.

Thomas previously visited Syracuse on an official visit, and selected the Orange from over a dozen offers, including South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Marshall and Georgia Tech.

Thomas said in a previous interview with The Juice Online he enjoyed the official visit.

"It’s a great program that’s rebuilding and has a lot of potential," Thomas said.

Thomas is the 25th commitment in SU's 2025 class, which is currently ranked 16th in the country according to Rivals.