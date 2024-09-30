2025 forward Aaron Womack commits to Syracuse
2025 three-star forward Aaron Womack committed to Syracuse on Monday, he announced on social media.
The Whitefish Bay (WI) Dominican High prospect selected the Orange over offers from UW-Milwaukee, Murray State, Buffalo and Illinois State, among others.
It is Syracuse's second commitment in the 2025 class, joining forward Sadiq White.
