2025 forward Aaron Womack commits to Syracuse

Saugat Sen • The Juice Online
Staff Writer
Saugat Sen is a graduate of Syracuse University. He is heavily involved with the sites social media presence as well as coverage of football, basketball and lacrosse teams.

2025 three-star forward Aaron Womack committed to Syracuse on Monday, he announced on social media.

The Whitefish Bay (WI) Dominican High prospect selected the Orange over offers from UW-Milwaukee, Murray State, Buffalo and Illinois State, among others.

It is Syracuse's second commitment in the 2025 class, joining forward Sadiq White.

----

