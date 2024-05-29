2025 Rivals four-star forward Sadiq White committed to Syracuse on Wednesday evening, he announced on social media.

The Charlotte (NC) Myers Park prospect picked the Orange over finalists LSU, Alabama, USC, Georgetown, Tennessee and Texas.

White previously unofficially visited Syracuse in September and against during the season in April. This past high school season, the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 19.5 points a game for Myers Park.

White is the first commitment of SU's 2025 class. He plans on continuing to improve in the offseason.

“My biggest thing is to get stronger and add muscle,” White said to Rivals in a previous interview. “I want to be around 205, so I’m trying to eat right and work hard. I’m not in a big rush with the decision. I feel like I want to have a decision before my season starts though. I want to do that 100 percent.”