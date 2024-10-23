2025 G Luke Fennell commits to Syracuse

in other news
Syracuse has received a commitment from 2025 Australian guard Luke Fennell.
The story was first reported by 247 Sports.
Fennell's offer sheet also included Florida, Cal, Louisville and St. Bonaventure.
He competed at NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia. Fennell joins a class that includes five-star forward Sadiq White and three-star wing Aaron Womack.
----
