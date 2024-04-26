2025 LB Antoine Deslauriers has committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

The Rabun Gap (GA) Nachoochee prospect selected the Orange over an offer sheet that included Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, and Tennessee, among many others.

Deslauriers received an offer from Syracuse in February and was in attendance for SU's spring game on Saturday.

His Eagles team was one of the top programs in the country, finishing a 13-1 season in 2023. Deslauriers finished with 72 tackles, 18.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks.