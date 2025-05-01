Three Predictions: Miami, Syracuse, Florida

Advertisement

A.J. HAULCY WILL LAND AT MIAMI

A.J Haulcy (Photo by © Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

Miami put its best foot forward on Tuesday by showing A.J. Haulcy what it could be like playing his final college season in Coral Gables. The top available player in the transfer rankings spent time having dinner on Tuesday with hip-hop star and Miami super-fan Rick Ross. The Hurricanes would be able to slot Haulcy, an All-Big 12 selection a season ago, into their starting lineup right away but before they do so they'll have to keep him from signing with Ole Miss or LSU. The Rebels did recently sign safety Wydett Williams Jr. out of ULM, which seems to be opening the door for LSU. The Tigers have a lot of ground to make up but Miami is still in a good place to sign Haulcy.

SYRACUSE WILL ADD JOHNTAY COOK TO REPLACE TREBOR PENA

Johntay Cook (Photo by © Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images)

Losing star receiver Trebor Pena was a big blow to the Syracuse offense but the Orange should be bouncing back with a talented addition in Johntay Cook. The former five-star receiver from the 2023 Rivals250 signed with Texas out of high school but couldn’t find consistent playing time. Cook transferred to Washington earlier this offseason but was dismissed from the team for undisclosed reasons. He had two run-ins with law enforcement in February but his recruitment carried on. Arizona State and Arkansas were the two other teams to host him for visits but Syracuse is the favorite to land his signature.

ZAQUAN PATTERSON WILL LAND AT FLORIDA

Zaquan Patterson (Photo by © Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)