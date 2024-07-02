2025 Tallahassee (FL) Chiles long snapper Henry Searcy committed to Syracuse on Tuesday, he announced on social media.

"(It was the) best opportunity to play," Searcy said to The Juice Online about why he pulled the trigger.

He also cited the special teams coaching staff as a factor.

"(James) Vollono showed me that he cared about me," Searcy said. "So did Coach (Will) Coale."

Searcy selected the Orange over Memphis after earning an offer at Syracuse Specialist Camp in June.

"I think they’re building something special," Searcy said in a previous interview. "All the new additions to the facilities they are going to add is awesome."

He becomes the 27th commitment in the 2025 class for the Orange, which is currently ranked 23rd in the country according to Rivals.

Searcy had this to say about the kind of football player he is.

"Hard working," Searcy said. "Always wanting to perfect my craft."