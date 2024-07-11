2025 offensive lineman Jayden Mann committed to Syracuse on Thursday, he announced in a ceremony. Mann selected the Orange over finalists Rutgers, Georgia Tech and West Virginia. “I’m committing to Syracuse," Mann said to Rivals. "I like how coach Fran is changing the program and how God plays a big part in how he runs it.” The Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes prospect is rated three stars by Rivals and took an official visit to Syracuse in June.

Mann said the highlights of the OV included getting to know the other recruits on campus, many of whom are already committed to the Orange. "My favorite parts were when all the recruits went golfing," Mann said in a previous interview. "And when some of us chilled in the game room and had good conversations." Mann, who is teammates with 2025 Syracuse quarterback commit Rich Belin, led his Cardinals team to a 12-2 in the 2023 season. Said Mann: "I'm very athletic and can move with fast guys."