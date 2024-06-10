2025 offensive lineman Skylar Harvey announced his commitment to Syracuse on Monday afternoon on social media.

The Rivals three-star prospect took an official visit over the weekend and told the Juice Online the visit went 'great.'

The Baltimore (MD) Archbishop Curley prospect picked Syracuse over offers from Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh and Connecticut, among others. He received an offer from the Orange in April.

He becomes the 20th commitment in the 2025 class, which is ranked 12th overall in the country according to Rivals.