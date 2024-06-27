2025 quarterback Rich Belin is committed to Syracuse

2025 quarterback Rich Belin committed to Syracuse on Thursday evening, he announced on social media. Belin was re-offered by the Orange staff under Fran Brown, and officially visited Syracuse earlier in the month. The Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes signal caller had a chance to sit down with the SU staff and hear their pitch on the OV. "(They discussed) my possible impact on the team," Belin previously said to The Juice Online. "And expressed a great deal in wanting me to come and be apart of something bigger than myself."

Belin is coming off an outstanding season where he threw for 3,112 yards and 30 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,359 yards and 19 more scores. He selected Syracuse over finalists Princeton and Delaware. Belin is the 26th commitment in Syracuse's 2025 class, which is ranked 17th in the country according to Rivals. He is the second quarterback, joining four-star signal caller Luke Carney.