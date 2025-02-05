2025 RB Tylik Hill signs with Syracuse

2025 running back Tylik Hill has officially signed with Syracuse, the school announced on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

The Sparta Township (NJ) Pope John Regional athlete committed to SU following an official visit in December. He becomes the 35th commitment in the 2025 class, the largest in the country.

"I’m really grateful that Coach Fran (Brown) sees something in me," Hill said to The Juice Online in a previous interview. "I love everything about what he’s doing with the program right now."

Hill already came to Central New York with high interest, but the visit sealed his decision.

Hill said that Syracuse is getting a shifty running back that only gets better as the game goes along.

Said Hill: "I’m very versatile so I can catch the ball in space, return, and run the ball."