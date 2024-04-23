2025 Dix Hills (NY) Half Hollow Hills West lacrosse defenseman Joseph Filardi committed to Syracuse in September, and he'll be adding something additional to his athletic docket in the fall: Football.

Filardi also stars on the gridiron at quarterback, and has been actively recruited by several schools. He'll now have a chance to do both as he will join Fran Brown's quarterback room in the fall before focusing on lacrosse in the spring.

"It won’t be easy but I’m willing to challenge myself to make the best of the opportunity," Filardi said to The Juice Online. "Both coaching staffs are for it and will help make it possible for me."

Saturday was a perfect example of Filardi's potential duality.

The No. 6 lacrosse team hosted No. 4 Virginia in the early afternoon, and came away with a 18-17 win to secure the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament. Later in the day, the football team hosted its annual Spring Game, which Filardi attended.

"I enjoy coming here when I can," Filardi said. "Getting to see the game in the Dome was great and then meeting with the coaches after went well."

Filardi finished his junior season throwing for 3,337 yards and 44 touchdowns and among the schools recruiting him for football included Stony Brook, Penn State, Nebraska, Villanova and Rutgers.

Both football and lacrosse run in his family. He is the son of former Penn State linebacker Gerarld Filardi and the younger brother of current Stony Brook lacrosse player Gerald Filardi Jr.

Filardi's primary focus will be on lacrosse, where he is one of Long Island's most coveted recruits.

"I committed here for lacrosse in the fall because of the great coaching staff and the way lacrosse is so valued here," Filardi said. "I felt it was the best fit for me and my family not being so far from home."