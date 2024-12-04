2025 WR Darius Johnson flips commitment to Syracuse

Syracuse added to its 2025 class on Wednesday when Miami (FL) Northwestern wide receiver Darius Johnson flipped his commitment from Troy to the Orange.

Johnson, a three-star prospect, received an offer from Syracuse in November and officially visited Syracuse over the weekend for its matchup against Miami.

The Orange upset the No. 6 Hurricanes, and Johnson came away impressed with SU's passing attack, which amassed 380 yards and three touchdowns.

"Passing attack different there," Johnson said to Rivals.