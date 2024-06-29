2025 wide receiver Gabe Daniels committed to Syracuse on Saturday, he announced at a ceremony. Daniels selected the Orange over finalists NC State and Kansas. He was previously recruited by head coach Fran Brown when Brown was defensive backs coach at Georgia, so the two already had an established relationship, Daniels said. "I was really excited for it," Daniels said in a previous interview. "Since (Brown) was at Syracuse, we've only gotten closer."

Daniels is a three-star prospect and the 26th commitment in the 2025 class, which is currently ranked 21st in the country according to Rivals. He's coming off a season where he led Atlanta (GA) Christian to a 9-2 record, finishing with 531 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His style of play has drawn comparisons to the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase with the tempo he plays with. "I'm a very versatile receiver," Daniels said. "I can play anywhere on the field, get jet sweeps or go deep."