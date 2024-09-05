Advertisement

in other news

Podcast: Syracuse shows promise—and flaws—in win over Ohio

Podcast: Syracuse shows promise—and flaws—in win over Ohio

Syracuse defeated Ohio, 38-22, in its season opener.

 • The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: September 2, 2024

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: September 2, 2024

Syracuse hosted Elite Camp in August, and prospects from around the country came to compete.

 • Saugat Sen
2026 F Saxton Simley calls Syracuse a 'favorite' after Elite Camp

2026 F Saxton Simley calls Syracuse a 'favorite' after Elite Camp

2026 F Saxton Simley discusses his Syracuse Elite Camp experience.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
2026 QB Osiris Lopez recaps 'great' visit to Syracuse

2026 QB Osiris Lopez recaps 'great' visit to Syracuse

2026 quarterback Osiris Lopez gave his thoughts on Syracuse's win over Ohio.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
2028 RB Jerome LaRue calls Syracuse offer 'huge'

2028 RB Jerome LaRue calls Syracuse offer 'huge'

2028 RB Jerome LaRue discusses his second offer from Syracuse.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang

in other news

Podcast: Syracuse shows promise—and flaws—in win over Ohio

Podcast: Syracuse shows promise—and flaws—in win over Ohio

Syracuse defeated Ohio, 38-22, in its season opener.

 • The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: September 2, 2024

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: September 2, 2024

Syracuse hosted Elite Camp in August, and prospects from around the country came to compete.

 • Saugat Sen
2026 F Saxton Simley calls Syracuse a 'favorite' after Elite Camp

2026 F Saxton Simley calls Syracuse a 'favorite' after Elite Camp

2026 F Saxton Simley discusses his Syracuse Elite Camp experience.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 5, 2024
2026 ATH Brayden Murch 'won't forget' visit to Syracuse
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsCuseCK
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement