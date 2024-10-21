Advertisement

Published Oct 21, 2024
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five
Ryan O'Bleness  •  Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanobleness

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools of Miami (FL.), Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse and West Virginia on Sunday.

The 6-foot-6 205-pound Collier, who currently attends Ss. Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia, is being recruited by each school as a defensive end/edge rusher. He ranks as the No. 20 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

He spoke with Rivals to discuss why he included each school in his top group.

"Each school has made a good push to develop a relationship with me and showing me where I could be in their program," Collier said.

Collier goes into more detail and explains what he likes about each individual school below.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

