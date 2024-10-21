2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

in other news
Five high-profile recruitments that are two-team races
Syracuse seems like the obvious answer to Anthony’s recruiting riddle.
One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony
Kiyan Anthony sits down with Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek to talk about the latest in his recruitment.
2026 OL Lamarcus Dillard compliments 'great' Syracuse staff on 5-1 start
2026 Maryland offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard continues to hear from Syracuse.
Syracuse Football Intel: 10/17/24
Several top prospects have set visits to Syracuse in November.
Syracuse continues to recruit top 2027 ATH David Gabriel Georges
2027 ATH David Gabriel Georges holds over a dozen offers, including Syracuse.
in other news
Five high-profile recruitments that are two-team races
Syracuse seems like the obvious answer to Anthony’s recruiting riddle.
One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony
Kiyan Anthony sits down with Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek to talk about the latest in his recruitment.
2026 OL Lamarcus Dillard compliments 'great' Syracuse staff on 5-1 start
2026 Maryland offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard continues to hear from Syracuse.
Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools of Miami (FL.), Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse and West Virginia on Sunday.
The 6-foot-6 205-pound Collier, who currently attends Ss. Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia, is being recruited by each school as a defensive end/edge rusher. He ranks as the No. 20 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.
He spoke with Rivals to discuss why he included each school in his top group.
"Each school has made a good push to develop a relationship with me and showing me where I could be in their program," Collier said.
Collier goes into more detail and explains what he likes about each individual school below.