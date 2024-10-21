Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 10/21/24

The Syracuse football staff continues to recruit hard at the halfway point of the season. We spoke with four prospects who recently received SU offers.

"I think that it was great for Syracuse being my first offer." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAYLEN EDWARDS



"I love the SU offer. Glad they recognized me." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH BRODY DEITER

"The Syracuse offer is a great offer and I felt blessed and honored to have received the offer." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JACKSON VAUGHN

"It's an offer from a program thats headed in the right direction." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TYSIR YOUNG

