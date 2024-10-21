Advertisement

in other news

One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony

One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony sits down with Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek to talk about the latest in his recruitment.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Krysten Peek
2026 OL Lamarcus Dillard compliments 'great' Syracuse staff on 5-1 start

2026 OL Lamarcus Dillard compliments 'great' Syracuse staff on 5-1 start

2026 Maryland offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard continues to hear from Syracuse.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Syracuse Football Intel: 10/17/24

Syracuse Football Intel: 10/17/24

Several top prospects have set visits to Syracuse in November.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Syracuse continues to recruit top 2027 ATH David Gabriel Georges

Syracuse continues to recruit top 2027 ATH David Gabriel Georges

2027 ATH David Gabriel Georges holds over a dozen offers, including Syracuse.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
2027 QB Keegan Croucher talks Syracuse: 'They've done a great job'

2027 QB Keegan Croucher talks Syracuse: 'They've done a great job'

2027 QB Keegan Croucher is hearing from Syracuse.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang

in other news

One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony

One-on-one with four-star guard Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Anthony sits down with Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek to talk about the latest in his recruitment.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Krysten Peek
2026 OL Lamarcus Dillard compliments 'great' Syracuse staff on 5-1 start

2026 OL Lamarcus Dillard compliments 'great' Syracuse staff on 5-1 start

2026 Maryland offensive lineman Lamarcus Dillard continues to hear from Syracuse.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Syracuse Football Intel: 10/17/24

Syracuse Football Intel: 10/17/24

Several top prospects have set visits to Syracuse in November.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 21, 2024
2028 ATH Tysir Young says Syracuse offer was 'a nice surprise'
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsCuseCK
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement