2026 ATH Ibn Muhammad commits to Syracuse: ‘It’s perfect for me'

2026 ATH Ibn Muhammad committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

The Camden (NJ) High running back, wide receiver and defensive back announced his pledge after officially visiting Syracuse. Muhammad's recruitment moved quickly after he earned an offer at Syracuse’s Franchise Camp earlier in June.

“I think of the SU program is a perfect fit for me,” Muhammad said to The Juice Online. “Good coaches all around. Coach Fran Brown is a amazing coach all around the ball. Coach E-Rob (Elijah Robinson) is a great coach as well. They keep that thrilling energy and pushes you until your limit and I love that because that preparing you mentally and physically."

Muhammad spent his visit getting to know the coaches and players better. He said he had known about half of them, but he was able to get to everyone this time around.

He’ll be their teammate in the near future.

"I have to stay focused and just grind,” Muhammad said. "When I come in that freshman year they going to be on me, but not in a bad way. It’s going to be in a good way so by time the season comes. I’ll be up speed and more developed.”

Muhammad picked SU over an offer sheet that included Temple, Fordham, Bryant, Massachusetts and Monmouth, among others.

Muhammad’s father, Wadu, already knew Brown and Robinson from before, and that played a big factor in his commitment as well.

“At that moment right there it clicked,” Muhammad said. “It’s family here and I know they’ll take care of me. Cuse Nation is home."