Advertisement

in other news

Podcast: Syracuse takes on No. 19 Pitt

Podcast: Syracuse takes on No. 19 Pitt

Syracuse will try to hand Pitt its first loss of the season.

 • The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
2027 ATH Gavin White talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'

2027 ATH Gavin White talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'

2027 ATH Gavin White will get a closer look at Syracuse.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Syracuse Opponent Analysis: Pittsburgh Panthers (10/24/24)

Syracuse Opponent Analysis: Pittsburgh Panthers (10/24/24)

Syracuse will face off against Pittsburgh on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

 • Jim Hammett
2026 OL Marcus Ferrer 'looking forward' to November visit to Syracuse

2026 OL Marcus Ferrer 'looking forward' to November visit to Syracuse

2026 offensive lineman Marcus Ferrer will visit Syracuse in November.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Syracuse Football Intel: 10/22/24

Syracuse Football Intel: 10/22/24

Syracuse continues to push hard with the early signing period approaching.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang

in other news

Podcast: Syracuse takes on No. 19 Pitt

Podcast: Syracuse takes on No. 19 Pitt

Syracuse will try to hand Pitt its first loss of the season.

 • The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
2027 ATH Gavin White talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'

2027 ATH Gavin White talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'

2027 ATH Gavin White will get a closer look at Syracuse.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Syracuse Opponent Analysis: Pittsburgh Panthers (10/24/24)

Syracuse Opponent Analysis: Pittsburgh Panthers (10/24/24)

Syracuse will face off against Pittsburgh on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

 • Jim Hammett
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
2026 ATH Javonte Williams talks Syracuse recruitment: 'I like what I see'
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsCuseCK
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement