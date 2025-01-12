2026 ATH Jojo White commits to Syracuse

2026 ATH Jojo White committed to Syracuse on Sunday evening, he announced on social media.

"I just love the environment and how they make me feel like home," White said to The Juice Online.

White had received an offer in July after he visited in June for Elite Camp.

His primary recruiter was defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson, who himself is a Camden native. The pipeline from New Jersey to SU is one that has been a point of emphasis for new head coach Fran Brown.

"I think Cuse is looking at great talents in NJ and help trying to put them on the map," White said in a previous interview. "The conversation with Coach E was very direct and made me very comfortable with the approach he took."

White was recruited as an offensive lineman by the Orange.

Said White: "I am a humble player on the field but hardworking and a coachable player."