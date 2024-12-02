2026 ATH Maurice Medley commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from 2026 ATH Maurice Medley, he announced on social media. "It was very family oriented," Medley said to The Juice Online. "Great atmosphere from the start." Medley held offers from Virginia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State and Boston College, among others. Medley said his relationship with coach Tyshon Fogg was a big driver in his commitment. "It just felt like home, Medley said. "A lot of love from the coaching staff."

He plays both wide receiver and linebacker at Baltimore (MD) St. Frances, but is going into SU on the defensive side of the ball. Medley visited Syracuse in November for their matchup against Virginia Tech. The Orange rallied from down 21-3 at half for an overtime win. It was a similar kind of rally on Saturday, when the Orange came from down 21-0 to defeat No. 6 Miami to close the season 9-3 and ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll. "I think it's a great start to something special, especially with the 6-7 season they had last year," Medley said. "Miami, huge upset. Shows Syracuse can push through adversity."