2026 DB Jaxson Gates commits to Syracuse

2026 DB Jaxson Gates committed to Syracuse on Sunday, he announced on social media.
The La Verne (CA) Damien prospect is rated three stars by Rivals and visited Syracuse over the weekend for their matchup against Connecticut.
Syracuse was Gates' only offer, though he was also drawing interest from California.
He joins D'Antae Sheffey as commits in the 2026 class.
