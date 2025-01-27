2026 defensive lineman Jarius Rodgers commits to Syracuse

2026 defensive lineman Jarius Rodgers has committed to Syracuse, he said to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. The Rivals three-star prospect plays at Fleming Island (FL) High, and just finished an unofficial visit to Syracuse over the weekend. "The coaches are great and I like how they compete," he said to Rivals. "Syracuse also felt like home."

He selected the Orange over offers including Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Notre Dame and SMU. He is the ninth commitment in SU's 2026 class, which is now ranked 15th in the country. Three of those commitments are from the Sunshine State.