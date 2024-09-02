Advertisement
in other news
Our 2024 comprehensive Syracuse Football preview
Brown’s penchant for recruiting has certainly lifted interest and expectations in the Orange this season.
• Jim Stechschulte
2026 K Harran Zureikat calls Syracuse a 'top school' ahead of visit
2026 kicker Harran Zureikat will visit Syracuse this weekend.
• Charles Kang
2026 DB TJ Cirilli 'excited' for first visit to Syracuse
TJ Cirilli will visit Syracuse for its 2024 opener against Ohio.
• Charles Kang
Season Prediction — 2024 Syracuse Football preview
Prognosticating a season result is not the easiest thing to do with this Syracuse team.
• Jim Stechschulte
Orange Watch: The Fran Brown era begins at Syracuse
Syracuse coach Fran Brown, his staff and most importantly the 112 player roster, are finally ready to roll.
• Brad Bierman
2026 F Saxton Simley calls Syracuse a 'favorite' after Elite Camp
