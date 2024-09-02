Advertisement

in other news

Our 2024 comprehensive Syracuse Football preview

Our 2024 comprehensive Syracuse Football preview

Brown’s penchant for recruiting has certainly lifted interest and expectations in the Orange this season.

 • Jim Stechschulte
2026 K Harran Zureikat calls Syracuse a 'top school' ahead of visit

2026 K Harran Zureikat calls Syracuse a 'top school' ahead of visit

2026 kicker Harran Zureikat will visit Syracuse this weekend.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
2026 DB TJ Cirilli 'excited' for first visit to Syracuse

2026 DB TJ Cirilli 'excited' for first visit to Syracuse

TJ Cirilli will visit Syracuse for its 2024 opener against Ohio.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Season Prediction — 2024 Syracuse Football preview

Season Prediction — 2024 Syracuse Football preview

Prognosticating a season result is not the easiest thing to do with this Syracuse team. 

 • Jim Stechschulte
Orange Watch: The Fran Brown era begins at Syracuse

Orange Watch: The Fran Brown era begins at Syracuse

Syracuse coach Fran Brown, his staff and most importantly the 112 player roster, are finally ready to roll.

 • Brad Bierman

in other news

Our 2024 comprehensive Syracuse Football preview

Our 2024 comprehensive Syracuse Football preview

Brown’s penchant for recruiting has certainly lifted interest and expectations in the Orange this season.

 • Jim Stechschulte
2026 K Harran Zureikat calls Syracuse a 'top school' ahead of visit

2026 K Harran Zureikat calls Syracuse a 'top school' ahead of visit

2026 kicker Harran Zureikat will visit Syracuse this weekend.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
2026 DB TJ Cirilli 'excited' for first visit to Syracuse

2026 DB TJ Cirilli 'excited' for first visit to Syracuse

TJ Cirilli will visit Syracuse for its 2024 opener against Ohio.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 2, 2024
2026 F Saxton Simley calls Syracuse a 'favorite' after Elite Camp
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsCuseCK
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings