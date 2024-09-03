Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 3, 2024
2026 K Harran Zureikat 'extremely happy' with Syracuse offer
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsCuseCK
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
syracuse
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Syracuse
1 - 0
Syracuse
Georgia Tech
2 - 0
Georgia Tech
-3, O/U 60.5
Syracuse
1 - 0
Syracuse
Stanford
0 - 1
Stanford
Finished
Syracuse
38
Arrow
Syracuse
Ohio
22
Ohio
Advertisement
Advertisement