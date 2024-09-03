Advertisement
2026 K Harran Zureikat 'extremely happy' with Syracuse offer
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
1 - 0
Syracuse
2 - 0
Georgia Tech
-3, O/U 60.5
1 - 0
Syracuse
0 - 1
Stanford
Finished
38
Syracuse
22
Ohio
Advertisement
Advertisement