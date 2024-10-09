2026 LB Gianni Velazquez talks Syracuse visit: 'They're well coached'

in other news
4 takeaways from Syracuse's 44-41 win over No. 25 UNLV
Syracuse won on the road against a top 25 team on Friday evening.
Bonus football in Las Vegas ends with a Syracuse win
Syracuse edged UNLV on Friday evening in an overtime thriller.
2026 WR Kenyon Alston closing in on college commitment
2026 Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore wide receiver Kenyon Alston is working on visiting programs like Syracuse.
2026 guard DaKari Spear 'thinks highly' of Syracuse offer
2026 shooting guard DaKari Spear picked up an offer from Syracuse.
2026 DB CJ Hester says Syracuse 'stands high' in recruitment after visit
2026 defensive back Clifton Hester visited Syracuse over the weekend.
in other news
4 takeaways from Syracuse's 44-41 win over No. 25 UNLV
Syracuse won on the road against a top 25 team on Friday evening.
Bonus football in Las Vegas ends with a Syracuse win
Syracuse edged UNLV on Friday evening in an overtime thriller.
2026 WR Kenyon Alston closing in on college commitment
2026 Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore wide receiver Kenyon Alston is working on visiting programs like Syracuse.
2026 ATH Gianni Velazquez is plenty familiar with Syracuse.
Velazquez plays at Geneva (NY) High, under an hour drive from the JMA Wireless Dome.
He made that trek two weeks ago to watch Syracuse defeat Holy Cross, 42-14, his first recruiting trip to the Dome.
"I think it’s a really well coached and well respected program," Velazquez said to The Juice Online. "I like Fran Brown and the way he coaches. The whole vibe at games has changed since he started coaching."
Velazquez got to take in a game day atmosphere and see the facilities, but his favorite part was "seeing players and coaches up close on the sideline." Velazquez added another highlight was playing pool with his recruiting staffer.
Velazquez has been building a relationship with assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Williams, and the two got to talk more when he was on campus.
"We spoke about my current high school stats and what I would like to do in the future, and lifting weights," Velazquez said.
His current stats are impressive as both a linebacker and running back.
So far, he's No. 4 in New York with 57 tackles, and also has two interceptions and five TFLs. On offense, he currently has 213 rushing yards and five scores.
Velazquez said he prefers linebacker at the next level.
"I'm a smart player and I like to be prepared I love watching film on the teams I will be playing," he said. "I’m also good at commanding my defense to perform."
----
Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.
Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.