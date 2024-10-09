2026 LB Gianni Velazquez talks Syracuse visit: 'They're well coached'

2026 ATH Gianni Velazquez is plenty familiar with Syracuse.

Velazquez plays at Geneva (NY) High, under an hour drive from the JMA Wireless Dome.

He made that trek two weeks ago to watch Syracuse defeat Holy Cross, 42-14, his first recruiting trip to the Dome.

"I think it’s a really well coached and well respected program," Velazquez said to The Juice Online. "I like Fran Brown and the way he coaches. The whole vibe at games has changed since he started coaching."

Velazquez got to take in a game day atmosphere and see the facilities, but his favorite part was "seeing players and coaches up close on the sideline." Velazquez added another highlight was playing pool with his recruiting staffer.

Velazquez has been building a relationship with assistant strength and conditioning coach Stack Williams, and the two got to talk more when he was on campus.

"We spoke about my current high school stats and what I would like to do in the future, and lifting weights," Velazquez said.

His current stats are impressive as both a linebacker and running back.

So far, he's No. 4 in New York with 57 tackles, and also has two interceptions and five TFLs. On offense, he currently has 213 rushing yards and five scores.

Velazquez said he prefers linebacker at the next level.

"I'm a smart player and I like to be prepared I love watching film on the teams I will be playing," he said. "I’m also good at commanding my defense to perform."