2026 OL Steven Pickard Jr. commits: 'Syracuse has always been home'

2026 offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr. committed to Syracuse on Saturday, he announced on social media.

The Syracuse native, who plays at Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, previously visited SU in September and November for games against Holy Cross and Miami, and returned to the Dome to watch the basketball team play Pitt on Saturday.

"Coach (Fran) Brown’s leadership," Pickard said to The Juice Online about his commitment. "Cuse has always been home at heart."

Aside from being born in Syracuse and still having extended family that lives there, his mother is a graduate of the law school, his father and grandparents own business there, and his very first football game was at the Carrier Dome.

As for IMG Academy, they finished the season 7-2, and the top rated program in Florida.

"I’m blessed with size and strength and I use that to my advantage," Pickard said in a previous interview. "At the same time I am constantly working on speed, agility and technique to become better player."