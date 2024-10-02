PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhDRjdGNVo1SEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

2026 OL Steven Pickard Jr. discusses 'awesome' Syracuse homecoming

Charles Kang • The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsCuseCK
Charles Kang is a recruiting analyst for The Juice Online on the Rivals Network.

2026 offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr. may play for Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy, but Syracuse is where he calls home.

Aside from being born in Syracuse and still having extended family that lives there, his mother is a graduate of the law school, his father and grandparents own business there, and his very first football game was at the Carrier Dome.

So when Pickard visited as a recruit for Saturday's game against Holy Cross, it was a homecoming.

"The visit was awesome," Pickard said to The Juice Online. "It was great to be back home. Syracuse is very familiar to me in so many ways, but the football program is totally fresh and new."

A huge part of the reason why Pickard views SU that way is because of the new coaching staff led by Fran Brown.

Pickard got to meet with the staff and learned about the culture that Brown is trying to instill in Central New York.

"Coach Brown and his staff bring an amazing energy to Syracuse," Pickard said. "The culture they are creating is exciting and I could really see and feel the positive momentum that they have going on throughout my visit."

The momentum has culminated in a 3-1 start to the season, including a 42-14 win over Holy Cross.

"I think the team played well," Pickard said. "It’s always a challenge when you are expected to win by a large margin. I focused most of my attention on the offensive line and getting a feel for their technique and blocking scheme."

Pickard got to speak with the coaches and staff before and after the game.

While he's visited other schools, the biggest difference with his SU visit is that he got to interact with the entire staff from Brown all the way down to the interns.

"Offensive, defensive, coordinators, position and assistant coaches," Pickard said. "Everyone seemed genuinely interested in my story and getting to know me as both a player and a person."

At IMG Academy, one of the top high school programs in the nation, Pickard has established himself as a physical offensive lineman who likes to finish his blocks.

"I’m blessed with size and strength and I use that to my advantage," Pickard said. "At the same time I am constantly working on speed, agility and technique to become better player."

----

