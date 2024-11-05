Advertisement

2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes says Syracuse contact has been 'great' after offer

2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes continues to hear from Syracuse.

 • Charles Kang
5 takeaways from Syracuse's 38-31 win over Virginia Tech

Syracuse rallied for an impressive 38-31 overtime win over Virginia Tech.

 • Jim Stechschulte
Notebook: Ross-Simmons ignites Syracuse to OT win over Virginia Tech

Ross-Simmons’ first catch of the year after he had been dealing with an injury resulted in a game-changing TD.

 • Aidan Tseng
Syracuse pulls out a second overtime victory, this one over Virginia Tech

Once again, LeQuint Allen's touchdown in the extra session were the winning points for the Orange.

 • Jim Stechschulte
2028 DL Zylen Little 'happy and grateful' for Syracuse offer

2028 DL Zylen Little picked up an offer from Syracuse.

 • Charles Kang

Published Nov 5, 2024
2026 QB Gavin Sidwar recaps Syracuse visit: 'It was a good day'
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
