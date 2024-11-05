Advertisement
in other news
2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes says Syracuse contact has been 'great' after offer
2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes continues to hear from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
5 takeaways from Syracuse's 38-31 win over Virginia Tech
Syracuse rallied for an impressive 38-31 overtime win over Virginia Tech.
• Jim Stechschulte
Notebook: Ross-Simmons ignites Syracuse to OT win over Virginia Tech
Ross-Simmons’ first catch of the year after he had been dealing with an injury resulted in a game-changing TD.
• Aidan Tseng
Syracuse pulls out a second overtime victory, this one over Virginia Tech
Once again, LeQuint Allen's touchdown in the extra session were the winning points for the Orange.
• Jim Stechschulte
2028 DL Zylen Little 'happy and grateful' for Syracuse offer
2028 DL Zylen Little picked up an offer from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
in other news
2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes says Syracuse contact has been 'great' after offer
2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes continues to hear from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
5 takeaways from Syracuse's 38-31 win over Virginia Tech
Syracuse rallied for an impressive 38-31 overtime win over Virginia Tech.
• Jim Stechschulte
Notebook: Ross-Simmons ignites Syracuse to OT win over Virginia Tech
Ross-Simmons’ first catch of the year after he had been dealing with an injury resulted in a game-changing TD.
• Aidan Tseng
2026 QB Gavin Sidwar recaps Syracuse visit: 'It was a good day'
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- OT
- WR
- RB
- DT
- LB
- S
Advertisement
Advertisement