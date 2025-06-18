2026 QB Tyrell Grant Jr. commits to Syracuse: 'Fran Brown is different'

2026 quarterback Tyrell Grant committed to Syracuse, he announced on social media.

Grant announced his commitment on the heels of his official visit to Syracuse. Things moved quickly for the Suffolk (VA) Nansemond River signal caller, who earned an offer after he attended Franchise Camp earlier in June.

He responded with two words when asked why he committed.

"Fran Brown," Grant said to The Juice Online. "He is different and I know that he is passionate about creating a culture and winning."

The winning in particular stood out to Grant.

"(Coach Brown) said 'I'm a sore loser,' and I love to win but I hate to lose as well," Grant said. "Thats the type of coach that I want to play for."

Grant had many conversations with Brown during his official visit, and the two connected right when Grant arrived at Syracuse.

The message was clear right away.

"He told me that he wanted me to play for him at Syracuse and that he loved me as an athlete and wanted to help me develop," Grant said. "He was very transparent about his expectations and plan for my development as a football player and young man."

Aside from Brown, Grant got to meet the rest of the coaching staff, including Elijah Robinson, Joe Schaffer, Alex Kelly and Dre Kates.

They all spoke about the culture of Syracuse football and the direction and vision for the program.

"Learning about the academic development of student athletes and hearing how Coach Fran is a huge advocate for the development of young men," Grant said. "Teaching things like financial literacy and being responsible beyond football."

Grant selected the Orange over offers from Navy, Cornell, Army, and William and Mary, among others. He has committed to Syracuse as an ATH.

He describes himself as a dual threat signal caller who owns a 4.4 in the 40M, 10.4 in the broad jump and a 40-inch vertical.

"I’m explosive, physically gifted and smart," Grant said in a previous interview. "Great athlete who absolutely loves the game of football."