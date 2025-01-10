2026 WR BJ Garrett commits to Syracuse: 'It was the best decision for me'

2026 wide receiver BJ Garrett committed to Syracuse on Friday evening, he announced on social media.

The Middletown (DE) High wide receiver is a Rivals three-star prospect, and selected the Orange over offers from Duke, Rutgers, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

Garrett cited his relationship with the coaches and player development as the reason for his commitment.

"Thought it would be the best decision for me," Garrett said to The Juice Online. "Especially because of how they develop their receivers."