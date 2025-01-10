2026 WR BJ Garrett commits to Syracuse: 'It was the best decision for me'

2026 wide receiver BJ Garrett committed to Syracuse on Friday evening, he announced on social media.
The Middletown (DE) High wide receiver is a Rivals three-star prospect, and selected the Orange over offers from Duke, Rutgers, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.
Garrett cited his relationship with the coaches and player development as the reason for his commitment.
"Thought it would be the best decision for me," Garrett said to The Juice Online. "Especially because of how they develop their receivers."
That includes outgoing receivers Jackson Meeks (1,021 yards, 7 TDs) and Oronde Gadsden II (934 yards, 7 TDs).
Garrett put up similar stats in his junior season as Middletown won the Delaware State Championship. He was named All-District (Class 3A- District 1) after recording 45 catches for 680 yards and 6 touchdowns.
He said that Syracuse is getting a versatile wide receiver.
"I am the type of WR that can run any route in the route tree," Garrett said in a previous interview. "I have a great catch radius with a very big catch percentage."
