Advertisement

in other news

2026 OL Marcus Ferrer 'looking forward' to November visit to Syracuse

2026 OL Marcus Ferrer 'looking forward' to November visit to Syracuse

2026 offensive lineman Marcus Ferrer will visit Syracuse in November.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Syracuse Football Intel: 10/22/24

Syracuse Football Intel: 10/22/24

Syracuse continues to push hard with the early signing period approaching.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
Five-star DE Javion Hilson sets Syracuse visit date

Five-star DE Javion Hilson sets Syracuse visit date

Elite 2025 prospect Javion Hilson is visiting Syracuse.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 10/21/24

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 10/21/24

Four prospects sound off on their Syracuse offers.

 • Saugat Sen

in other news

2026 OL Marcus Ferrer 'looking forward' to November visit to Syracuse

2026 OL Marcus Ferrer 'looking forward' to November visit to Syracuse

2026 offensive lineman Marcus Ferrer will visit Syracuse in November.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
Syracuse Football Intel: 10/22/24

Syracuse Football Intel: 10/22/24

Syracuse continues to push hard with the early signing period approaching.

Premium content
 • Charles Kang
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 25, 2024
2027 ATH Brady Scott talks Syracuse offer: 'It means so much'
circle avatar
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@RivalsCuseCK
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement