2027 Melbourne (FL) Central ATH Tank White announced his commitment to Syracuse on Friday afternoon via social media.

The Orange offered White in April, and he selected SU over an offer sheet that included Penn State, Pitt and South Florida. He cited Syracuse's upward trajectory under Fran Brown as a large reason for committing.

"Syracuse is gonna be big time in a few years," White said to The Juice Online. "I want to get locked in early. I see what coach Fran sees in Syracuse."

After White received the offer, he said he was impressed with Syracuse both on and off the field.