2027 ATH Travis Miles commits to Syracuse: 'I love the Cuse'

2027 ATH Travis Miles committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media. The Hillsdale (NJ) High prospect selected the Orange over an offer from Pitt. “I love the Cuse,” Miles said to The Juice Online. “It’s great coaching and great people.” He enters Syracuse as a defensive back after playing both sides of the ball in high school. Miles received his Syracuse offer in January and visited over the weekend for spring practice.

Advertisement

“The trip was good,” Miles said. “The practice were my favorite part but the new facilities are tough.” He also had a chance to get to know the coaching staff better, including time spent with head coach Fran Brown. "We spoke about my future if I come to Cuse," Miles said. Turns out, it was a foretelling conversation.