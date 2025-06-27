2027 ATH Travis Tolbert Jr. says Syracuse is 'on the rise' after visit

2027 ATH Travis 'Travvy' Tolbert Jr. returned to Central New York earlier in June to compete at Franchise Camp, and it did not disappoint the Geneva (NY) High star.

Tolbert previously visited Syracuse in the fall to see the Orange top Connecticut, but this visit was special for him because he got to work directly with the coaching staff, including assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.

"The trip was very good overall," Tolbert said. "Seeing more of the D.A.R.T. way the players and coaches go about their business. Best part of camp was 1-on-1s and learning drills from coach Redd that can take my game to the next level this fall."

He and Redd discussed how he can get even more attention with the play on his field this season.

"Coach Redd wants to see how I perform this fall being the lead back at my school," Tolbert said. "Said he liked my sudden quickness."

Having grown up nearby in Geneva, Tolbert has always held Syracuse in high regard.