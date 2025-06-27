2027 ATH Travis Tolbert Jr. says Syracuse is 'on the rise' after visit

2027 ATH Travis 'Travvy' Tolbert Jr. returned to Central New York earlier in June to compete at Franchise Camp, and it did not disappoint the Geneva (NY) High star.
Tolbert previously visited Syracuse in the fall to see the Orange top Connecticut, but this visit was special for him because he got to work directly with the coaching staff, including assistant running backs coach Devin Redd.
"The trip was very good overall," Tolbert said. "Seeing more of the D.A.R.T. way the players and coaches go about their business. Best part of camp was 1-on-1s and learning drills from coach Redd that can take my game to the next level this fall."
He and Redd discussed how he can get even more attention with the play on his field this season.
"Coach Redd wants to see how I perform this fall being the lead back at my school," Tolbert said. "Said he liked my sudden quickness."
Having grown up nearby in Geneva, Tolbert has always held Syracuse in high regard.
Now that he is being recruited by them, he knows what he needs to do.
"Syracuse is a dream school of mine," Tolbert said. "They are high (in my recruitment). I just have to keep checking off boxes to make a dream a reality."
As a Syracuse fan growing up, he also enjoyed seeing the Orange go 10-3 in Fran Brown's first season as head coach.
He's looking forward to seeing SU play this fall.
"I feel Cuse is a program on the rise nationally," Tolbert said. "(It) is great hands with the current staff."
Tolbert plays both running back and defensive back as a two-way player.
He said he's looking to show this fall that he's capable of carrying the offensive load while displaying his speed, and also be elite in pass protection when needed.
"As a RB I’m slasher and good in open space," Tolbert said. "Very good at jump cutting and changing direction. I can catch out the backfield and I can line up in the slot and run routes. I also love to play gunner on punt because special teams can change games with good plays being made on them."
