2025 ATH Davion Kerr commits to Syracuse
2025 ATH Davion Kerr discusses his Syracuse commitment.
• Charles Kang
2029 DB James Allen reacts to Syracuse offer: 'It feels unreal'
2029 defensive back James Allen picked up a Syracuse offer.
• Charles Kang
Centers — 2024-25 Syracuse Basketball Preview
Syracuse added two new centers in the offseason, while waving goodbye to three others.
• Jim Stechschulte
8 takeaways from Syracuse's 96-51 win over Slippery Rock
Syracuse finished their modest two-game exhibition slate on Wednesday night by defeating Slippery Rock.
• Jim Stechschulte
2029 ATH DeMarcus Van Dyke reacts to 'amazing' Syracuse offer
2029 ATH DeMarcus Van Dyke Jr. holds an offer from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
2027 ATH Zahmar Tookes says Syracuse contact has been 'great' after offer
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- OT
- WR
- RB
- DT
- LB
- S
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
6 - 2
Overall Record
3 - 2
Conference Record
Finished
38
Syracuse
31
Virginia Tech
41
Pittsburgh
13
Syracuse
17
N.C. State
24
Syracuse
