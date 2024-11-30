2027 QB Justin Dixon commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 quarterback Justin Dixon, he announced on social media.
Dixon was on hand to watch Syracuse's upset of No. 6 Miami on Saturday, 42-38. He is the first commitment in SU's 2027 class.
The Townson (MD) Concordia Prep had also visited Syracuse earlier in November to watch the Orange defeat Virginia Tech.
