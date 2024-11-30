Published Nov 30, 2024
2027 QB Justin Dixon commits to Syracuse
circle avatar
Saugat Sen  •  The Juice Online
Staff Writer

Syracuse received a commitment from 2027 quarterback Justin Dixon, he announced on social media.

Dixon was on hand to watch Syracuse's upset of No. 6 Miami on Saturday, 42-38. He is the first commitment in SU's 2027 class.

The Townson (MD) Concordia Prep had also visited Syracuse earlier in November to watch the Orange defeat Virginia Tech.

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.