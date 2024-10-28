Advertisement
Syracuse Orange v. Pittsburgh Panthers Prediction & Preview (10/24/24)
In Pitt's last game, Cal was able to find a vulnerability in the Pitt’s defense.
• Andrew Barth
2025 G Luke Fennell commits to Syracuse
Syracuse has received a commitment from 2025 Australian guard Luke Fennell.
• Saugat Sen
Podcast: Syracuse takes on No. 19 Pitt
Syracuse will try to hand Pitt its first loss of the season.
• The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
2027 ATH Gavin White talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'
2027 ATH Gavin White will get a closer look at Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
Syracuse Opponent Analysis: Pittsburgh Panthers (10/24/24)
Syracuse will face off against Pittsburgh on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
• Jim Hammett
2028 DL Jayden Beckley says Syracuse is in his 'top list of schools'
