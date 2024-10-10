3 Takeaways for Syracuse from 2024 ACC Tipoff

Syracuse's J.J. Starling and Chris Bell relax before speaking Thursday at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte. (Brad Bierman, The Juice Online) (Photo by Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Syracuse coach Red Autry and players Chris Bell and J.J. Starling represented the Orange Thursday, the final day of the ACC Tipoff event in Charlotte.

1. It's year two of the Red Autry era, with his hands continuing to mold and evolve the program. But the goal is ending the NCAA Tournament drought.

It's been three long seasons missing the Big Dance, and the majority of the roster has not experienced playing in March Madness, so call it the elephant in the room. Players at Syracuse expect to play on the sport's biggest stage. "We should be there (the tournament)," Bell said emphatically. "We know what it takes to get there collectively as a team. I think we'll be good this year. As sophomores we went 20-12, (this year) we should be a 22 or 23 win team." Magic to 'Cuse Nation's ears.



2. We're going to have to wait a little while longer to see Chance Westry on the court.

The redshirt sophomore transfer from Auburn suffered what Autry termed a "mild" setback (an unnamed illness) in his return to playing after missing all of last season with a leg injury. "We expect him back soon, really, in a couple of weeks," Autry said. ""He's had a really good summer, now a little bump in the road. Nothing serious."

3. As the veteran leader in the backcourt, Starling wants to step up his play in three areas - scoring, defense, and playmaking.

After getting his feet wet back in his hometown last year, Starling is ready for a new leadership role on and off the court. "I am definitely going to take my scoring up to another level (13.3 ppg last year), I have been working real hard on my shooting," Starling said. "I want to be a dog defensively, I am really buying into that role being able to guard guys on the perimeter or switch off, and I am going to be able to (make plays) more with the new guys we have."