3 takeaways from Syracuse Football's March 22 Spring Practice

Mar 21, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange football wide receiver Trebor Pena addresses the media following a practice session at the Ensley Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Giancola-The Juice Online/Rivals. (Photo by Ryan Giancola-The Juice Online/Rivals)

Syracuse wrapped up their second spring practice of the season. Here are three standouts from the session.

Advertisement

Standout WR

The media was allowed to observe the WR again today, and one player that stood out was redshirt freshman Emanuel Ross. He looked excellent in both his route running and releases today against the secondary. Ross played in just one game last year, racking up five receptions for 79 yards in Syracuse’s loss against Pittsburgh. The young receiver looks like a possible breakout candidate next season.

Standout DB

The media also watched some defensive backs go against some of the receivers. Sophomore cornerback Davien Kerr consistently kept his wide receivers in front of him, displaying development consistent with a solid true freshman campaign at SU. Kerr played in eight games last season for Syracuse, starting in four. With many departures this season for the Orange in the secondary, Kerr looks like one of the players who will be a contender to start in day one.

Standout Freshman

In football, size matters, and it's something that can't be taught. One of coach Fran Brown's mantras is that big people beat up little people. One player who embodies that is freshman offensive lineman Byron Washington, who measures in at 6’7 and 380 pounds. While it might take some time to learn some techniques to succeed at the college level, his size is undoubtedly a great head start. The offensive line is another position that saw some turnover after last season and Washington showed promise as an early contributor in this unit.