3 takeaways from Syracuse's Football's March 28 spring practice

Mar 28, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebackers coach Robert Wright addresses the media following a practice session at the Ensley Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Aidan Tseng-The Juice Online/Rivals. (Photo by Aidan Tseng-The Juice Online/Rivals)

Syracuse Football hosted their fifth spring ball practice of the year. Here are three takeaways from practice.

Building blocks in place

Robert Wright who coaches the linebackers and is the co-defensive coordinator is faced with the tough task of replacing Justin Barron and Marlowe Wax. While there is no clear heir apparent, Wright talked about how important the bowl game was as it allowed several younger players to take the field. “That last drive I think we got every single player on defense in the game which is truly special,” Wright said. Wright was optimistic about the team’s progress this spring considering it was year two and the building blocks had already been laid last year. Wright explained the team wasn’t busy learning a new scheme this year. He mentioned Derek McDonald as a potential player to rise to a larger role this year. “Even the basics of ‘these are the positions on our defense’ that’s where you have to start,” Wright said. “If players don’t know what they’re doing they play slow because they’re thinking. When players know what they’re doing they can play fast and think of the execution better.”

David Omopariola on the cusp?

Rising redshirt sophomore David Ompariola started in the bowl game and appeared in 12 out of SU's 13 games in 2024. Omopariola recorded four tackles for loss, two QB hurries, a fumble recovery and half a sack against Washington State. Like the aforementioned McDonald, he could be one of the players whose development is key after the departure of Fadil Diggs and Wax. “Following behind Marlowe Wax and Fadil Diggs, I feel like I got to see a lot of experiences of how they moved on the field,” Omopariola said. “That helped me a lot when I was playing because I knew what I was doing since I had just watched people older than me do it.” Omopariola showed versatility last season lining up on and off the ball and he stressed his position doesn’t matter to him as long as he’s playing.

Reactions to Colorado matchup being shut down

The potential spring game against Colorado in Boulder was shut down on Friday as the NCAA’s FBS cited the timing, potential recruiting and competitive advantages and academic impact as reasons to oppose the innovative idea between Deion Sanders and Fran Brown. The game would’ve represented an interesting way for the young players to get a taste of college football earlier in the year and for everyone to see new opponents in April instead of August. This is especially notable considering big programs such as LSU, Texas and Ohio State cancelled the event. Wright only found out right before practice and Omopariola found out after practice while speaking to the media. “We would’ve loved to go out there in Colorado and compete,” Wright said. “That just means more practice time here and for us to go against ourselves. So, unfortunate that happened but we’re moving forward."