4 takeaways from Syracuse's 44-41 win over No. 25 UNLV

Here are the key takeaways from Friday in Las Vegas.

In a back-and-forth affair, Syracuse won on the final play in a thrilling overtime victory over No. 25 UNLV.

There is no way to sugar-coat it.

The special teams that had been poor this season went to egregiously bad against UNLV.

In a six-minute span of the second quarter, Yasin Willis had a seven-yard kickoff return, the punt return unit gave up a 23-yard return, and Jack Stonehouse opted out of getting his punt blocked to instead get dropped for a 13-yard loss to set up the Rebels with a short field.

Even after the offense drove for a short field goal just before halftime to seemingly settle things down, the following kickoff sailed out of bounds to give UNLV choice field position.

Halftime did not help.

The Rebels blocked a punt in the third quarter with the ball flying, then bouncing over 40 yards back into the end zone for a room service score. Willis let the ensuing kickoff bounce twice in the field of play before grabbing it and eventually bringing it out to the 16.

In fairness, Jayden Oh had a clean game as the new placekicker, although his workload was five extra points and a 21-yard field goal.