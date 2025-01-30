4 takeaways from Syracuse's 70-61 loss to Stanford

Here are four takeaways from Wednesday evening.

STANFORD, Calif. — Syracuse dropped its third straight game, this time on a road loss to Stanford, 70-61.

The first seven minutes of the game went about as poorly as it could've gone for Syracuse.

The Orange opened 0-7 from the field with 4 turnovers, and with 12:36 left in the first half, SU had fallen behind 17-0.

"The game was decided in the first 13 minutes," head coach Adrian Autry said. "We dug ourselves a hole. We can't do that against a team like Stanford at home."

After a near hockey line change from head coach Adrian Autry, Kyle Cuffe Jr. finally gave SU the spark it needed.

He started the possession with a block, and kept the ball as he raced coast-to-coast to hit a contested shot in the lane to finally get the Orange on the board.

The early deficit was one that Syracuse could never fully overcome.

"I think we started off slow," Syracuse center Eddie Lampkin said. "We just have to play for 40 minutes. If we come out and we played like we played in the last 10 minutes, I feel like we can beat anybody."