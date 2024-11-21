4 takeaways from Syracuse's 70-66 loss to Texas

Eddie Lampkin (Photo by Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

Syracuse rallied, but fell short against Texas, 70-66, on Thursday evening at the Barclay's Center. Here are four takeaways from the loss.

Slow start leads to tough finish

Adrian Autry needs to figure out a way to get his team going at tip-off. Syracuse started off shooting 3-of-15, allowing Texas to take a 22-8 lead. While that is the biggest first half deficit they have seen this season, the Orange also faced first half deficits in their first three games, trailing Le Moyne by nine, Colgate by four, and Youngstown State by seven.

3-point shooting a big concern

22-for-88. 25 percent. 3-point shooting is a greater concern than this team’s foul shooting (61.1 percent) on the season. No one who has attempted at least three shots from behind the arc is shooting 30 percent from deep.

Rotation issues

It’s unfortunate that the rotation seems to be drifting to “either Donnie Freeman or Jyare Davis” due to this team’s reliance on Eddie Lampkin for heavy minutes. Freeman was able to successfully drive from the top of the key for a pair of layups, which seems like something this team can use a few times a half to break the ice, when needed. It’s also concerning that this near split of minutes means the Orange rarely have three trusted rebounders on the floor.

McLeod, zone make appearances

Naheem McLeod got a couple first half cameos in the game for his first playing time of the season, logging 4:09 of playing time. Despite mixing between man-to-man and zone in the game, the Orange only played the latter when McLeod was on the floor.