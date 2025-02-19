4 takeaways from Syracuse's 80-69 loss to Pittsburgh

The Orange had nearly a complete system failure as the Panthers erased a double-digit deficit and cruised to victory.
Here are four things that stuck out in the game.
Shooting stars fizzle out
Chris Bell and J.J. Starling paced SU in the first half, scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively, as the Orange held a 41-34 lead at the break. The duo went scoreless for nearly a dozen minutes in the second half as Pitt changed a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead. Bell did finish with nine second half points by making 3-of-4 3-pointers to close the game, but Starling went 1-of-8, not scoring after halftime until a foul shot with 1:36 to play.
Lots of long shots
The Orange originally set their season-high mark in 3-pointers in their home game with Pitt, hitting 11 times from beyond the arc in their most attempts of the season (32). They bested both marks Tuesday night, making 14-of-35 shots from 3-point range.
Torched by treys
The Orange defense has been flammable by perimeter shooters lately. Over the last five games, they have allowed their opponents to shoot 42.1 percent from 3-point range, including 46.5 percent over the last three games.
Rejection hurts, even after Valentine’s Day
Pitt fell one shy of tying their season high in blocked shots on the season, rejection eight Syracuse attempts. It actually marked the second straight game where SU had that number of shots blocked by an opponent, the most by any foe.
