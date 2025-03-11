5 observations from Syracuse's ACC Tournament upset of Florida State

Eddie Lampkin was a beast against Florida State... in the first half. (Photo by © Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

The Orange, who had been playing their best basketball of the season over the last couple weeks, pulled off a modest upset to advance to the second round of the ACC Tournament, holding on for a 66-62 win. Here’s a closer look at their victory over the Seminoles.

Center of unattention

Eddie Lampkin shot 6-of-7 from the field in the first half as he pushed SU to a halftime lead with 12 points and six rebounds. In the second half, he was officially credited with zero field goal attempts, earning four free throws through a pair of shooting fouls. In the past seven games and first half of this game, Lampkin had made 52 of his last 75 shots, good for a 69.3 percent mark. It is unconscionable that he did not get the ball more in the second half, especially with Syracuse’s lead teetering.

Shooting star almost the goat

Coming down on what could have been the final offensive possession of the night with a one-point lead, J.J. Starling had scored on three of four possessions for the Orange, the last two by getting switches from screens by Lampkin. Lampkin came up to set a screen with 11 seconds on the shot clock and Starling waved him off, eventually settling for a contested baseline fadeaway that missed. It is unconscionable that Starling waved off Lampkin. The only explanation I can come up with is he decided his ego was more important than what was best for the team, which was still going to be him having a shot that could have sealed the victory in a game where he had over half the team’s second half field goal attempts.

Taylor not made

After having a great night in his final appearance at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday night, Lucas Taylor had one he might want to forget on Tuesday. Taylor went 0-for-7 from the field, including missing a half dozen shots from beyond the arc, and fouled out. While checking Jamir Watkins, the physical leading scorer for FSU, is a tough ask, Taylor could not stay out of foul trouble and three of his fouls sent Watkins to the line, where he made 6-of-7 in those opportunities, including three in a row when he fouled out in the final minute.

Long range, wrong range

SU had their second-worst 3-point shooting effort of the year, making just 2-of-14 attempts from beyond the arc. Only their 0-for-9 line at Notre Dame in December is worse. The two makes came in the opening three minutes of play, as Jaquan Carlos and Jyare Davis each connected, but the team missed their final dozen shots. Taylor was the worst offender, but Chris Bell missed all three of his attempts, as well.

Turnovers coming in bunches

Syracuse committed a below-average 11 turnovers in the game, but clustered many of them together. In the final 4:33 of the first half, the Orange gifted the ball to Florida State three times, but their defense helped them not get hurt too badly, as the ‘Noles only got a single point off them. In the second half, SU committed three miscues in a minute midway through the session, then had their final three mistakes in the last 4:15. FSU converted each cluster into four points, giving them eight second half points off turnovers.